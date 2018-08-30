Guide dogs train in Pick of the Litter
Pick of Litter follows puppies’ progress to guide dogs

Dog focused documentary Pick of the Litter follows five Labrador puppies as they make their way through a training programme to become guide dogs for blind and partially sighted people.

BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

  • 30 Aug 2018
