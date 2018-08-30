Video

Stacey Solomon has hit out at Now Magazine for their front page, which reads: 'STACEY SOLOMON: Boring, Desperate, Cheap... Why fans are sick of her'

The TV presenter told BBC Radio 5 Live that women’s magazines give the insinuation that 'nobody is good enough'.

In a statement, Now magazine said: "[The story] was written on the basis of social media comments about Stacey and is not the opinion of Now magazine."

It added: "We do not encourage or condone bullying in any form. We apologise to Stacey for any distress our story may have caused."