Free Rein, British award-winning TV show you may not have heard of
Free Rein has already scooped two of television's most prestigious prizes and become cult viewing for families around the world.
Filmed in the north west of England and north Wales, the drama follows an American teenager who moves to an imaginary British island and befriends a wild horse called Raven.
Video journalist: Alex Stanger
02 Sep 2018
