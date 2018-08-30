'I didn't want to play the perfect housewife'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Claire Foy: 'I didn't want to play the perfect housewife'

Actress Claire Foy has been speaking to the BBC's Will Gompertz at the Venice Film Festival, where her new film First Man has premiered.

She plays the wife of astronaut Neil Armstrong.

  • 30 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Stars hit Venice Film Festival red carpet