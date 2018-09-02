'We can't go on' - Bono loses voice

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
U2's Bono cuts short Berlin show after losing voice
U2 fans were left disappointed when their Berlin show was cancelled after Bono lost his voice.
The Irish band had played a handful of songs when the singer apologised and said: "I think we can't go on. It's not right for you."
-
02 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-45389777/u2-s-bono-cuts-short-berlin-show-after-losing-voiceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window