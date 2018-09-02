Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Celtic v Rangers: Fans climb fences to escape crush at Parkhead
Footage from the Old Firm game at Celtic Park shows fans climbing fences to escape the crush as fans tried to enter the stadium.
Video courtesy of Matthew Reilly.
-
02 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-45392032/celtic-v-rangers-fans-climb-fences-to-escape-crush-at-parkheadRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window