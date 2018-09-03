Roxanne 'lie' could have 'damaged Ryan Thomas'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lucy Mecklenburgh defends boyfriend Ryan Thomas over 'lie'
Reality star Lucy Mecklenburgh says the reputation of her boyfriend Ryan Thomas could have been damaged by fellow housemate Roxanne Pallett's claims that he punched her.
Roxanne Pallett has since apologised, saying she "overreacted".
Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel in the UK and on iPlayer afterwards.
-
03 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-45396654/lucy-mecklenburgh-defends-boyfriend-ryan-thomas-over-lieRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window