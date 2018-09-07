Toronto International Film Festival preview

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What to look out for at the Toronto Film Festival
The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) begins on Thursday 6 September 2018.
During the 11-day event, more than 250 full-length features will be shown - starring some of the biggest names in the film business.
BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.
-
07 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-45435143/what-to-look-out-for-at-the-toronto-film-festivalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window