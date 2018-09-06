The highs and lows of Burt Reynolds' career

Media player
Burt Reynolds: The highs and lows of the Hollywood star's career
The Hollywood heartthrob cut his teeth in Western films, but his acting career wasn't always a smooth ride.
Burt Reynolds passed away in a Florida hospital aged 82.
06 Sep 2018
