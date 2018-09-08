Video

The US Postal Service has paid tribute to the iconic status of the Beatles musician John Lennon - who was fatally shot in New York in 1980 - with a commemorative stamp.

Although he was born and bred in Liverpool, Lennon has an enduring legacy worldwide.

Bob Gruen, who took the photo on the stamp, said he hoped it could "bring a new generation to his music and his art" and his son Sean said his father "would have been thrilled to be accepted in this way".