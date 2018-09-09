Beatle post

Media player
US Postal Service issues commemorative John Lennon stamp
A commemorative stamp has been issued by the US Postal Service to celebrate the late Beatle's legacy.
Although he was born and bred in Liverpool, Lennon has an enduring legacy worldwide.
09 Sep 2018
