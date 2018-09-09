Beatle post
US Postal Service issues commemorative John Lennon stamp

A commemorative stamp has been issued by the US Postal Service to celebrate the late Beatle's legacy.

Although he was born and bred in Liverpool, Lennon has an enduring legacy worldwide.

  • 09 Sep 2018
