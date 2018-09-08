Cardi B and Nicki Minaj in NY scuffle
A simmering feud between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj came to blows at a New York Fashion Week party on Friday evening.

Nicki Minaj left the party unscathed, while Cardi was allegedly elbowed in the face by a security guard, before throwing a red-heeled shoe at Minaj.

  • 08 Sep 2018
