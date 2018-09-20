Film: The Death and Life of John F. Donovan
The Death and Life of John F. Donovan reviewed

The Death and Life of John F. Donovan is the seventh feature film from Quebec filmmaker Xavier Dolan.

Starring Thandie Newton and Kit Harington, the film is Dolan’s first picture in English.

BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

  • 20 Sep 2018