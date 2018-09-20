Film: The Death and Life of John F. Donovan

Media player
Video
The Death and Life of John F. Donovan reviewed
The Death and Life of John F. Donovan is the seventh feature film from Quebec filmmaker Xavier Dolan.
Starring Thandie Newton and Kit Harington, the film is Dolan’s first picture in English.
BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
20 Sep 2018
