Is Bodyguard star really dead?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Bodyguard: Creator Jed Mecurio on the hit series
The Bodyguard creator Jed Mecurio spoke to BBC's Newsnight about Sunday's finale of the hit series.
-
21 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-45596541/the-bodyguard-creator-jed-mecurio-on-the-hit-seriesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window