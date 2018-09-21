Bodyguard finale is 'genius'
Bodyguard finale is 'genius', says star Stuart Bowman

The last episode of the BBC drama Bodyguard is “genius” in that "everything kind of comes together", one of its stars has said.

Actor Stuart Bowman, who plays MI5 Director General Stephen Hunter-Dunn, told the Victoria Derbyshire programme that there may be scope for a second season.

