Chas Hodges: 'Music to me means happiness and getting fed'
One half of the musical duo Chas and Dave has died at the age of 74.
Chas Hodges was interviewed for a BBC Four documentary 'Chas & Dave: Last Orders' in 2012.
22 Sep 2018
