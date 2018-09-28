Media player
How music helps the brain
Evidence shows music therapy can help people with dementia soothe their symptoms and improve their quality of life.
But only 5% of care homes have good quality arts and music programmes.
Tim Muffett reports.
28 Sep 2018
