Maria By Callas: Soprano tells her life story
One of the great sopranos of the 20th Century, Maria Callas, is the subject of a new documentary in which she tells her life story in her own words.
Maria By Callas uses archival footage, interviews she did and audio recordings to paint a very intimate portrait of this opera legend.
Callas died in 1977.
Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News
04 Oct 2018
