Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Julia Roberts: Kavanaugh appointment would have 'long-lasting effect'
Julia Roberts says Brett Kavanaugh's appointment to Supreme Court would have a "long-lasting effect".
-
04 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-45740980/julia-roberts-kavanaugh-appointment-would-have-long-lasting-effectRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window