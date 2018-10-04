Media player
Mark Radcliffe reveals cancer diagnosis
The BBC's Mark Radcliffe has said he will be taking some time off to seek treatment for cancer of the tongue.
The Radio 2 and 6 Music DJ revealed his diagnosis on the Folk Show on Wednesday.
He hopes to return to his presenting duties by the new year "or sooner if I feel well enough".
04 Oct 2018
