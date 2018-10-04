‘My father turned me in to the secret police’

Video

Cuban conceptual artist Tania Bruguera has told BBC Hardtalk about how her diplomat father turned her in to the secret police when she was a young artist.

“That’s what happens in a country like Cuba where everybody thinks that they have to save themselves, and where if you go against the government things are so dramatic that people sometimes turn against their family,” she said.

Bruguera was commissioned to produce the latest art installation at London Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall.

