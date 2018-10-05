Media player
Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski join Brett Kavanaugh protest
Comedian Amy Schumer and actress Emily Ratajkowski have been arrested, over a protest about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
They were among the 302 people arrested during the demonstration, at which Schumer spoke.
05 Oct 2018
