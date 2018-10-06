'Going, going, gone...'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Banksy artwork self destructs at auction minutes after being sold
One of Banksy's most known artworks, Girl With Balloon, is shredded in its frame as someone's winning bid is accepted at auction.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
06 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-45771935/banksy-artwork-self-destructs-at-auction-minutes-after-being-soldRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window