Smart glasses help deaf theatregoers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Smart captioning glasses help deaf theatregoers follow the action

London's National Theatre has launched smart captioning glasses to make shows more accessible to people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The BBC's Ellis Palmer went to try them out.

  • 09 Oct 2018
Go to next video: 'How I perform Ed Sheeran hits by signing'