Paltrow: We disagree with pseudoscience claims
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gwyneth Paltrow on Goop: We disagree with pseudoscience claims

Gwyneth Paltrow has responded to criticism of her controversial lifestyle brand, Goop.

The company agreed to pay $145,000 (£112,000) last month for making unscientific claims about vaginal eggs that it was selling.

She spoke to BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt, as the company celebrates its 10th anniversary.

  • 09 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Paltrow on life after 'consciously uncoupling'