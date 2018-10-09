Paltrow: We disagree with pseudoscience claims

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gwyneth Paltrow on Goop: We disagree with pseudoscience claims
Gwyneth Paltrow has responded to criticism of her controversial lifestyle brand, Goop.
The company agreed to pay $145,000 (£112,000) last month for making unscientific claims about vaginal eggs that it was selling.
She spoke to BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt, as the company celebrates its 10th anniversary.
-
09 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-45794662/gwyneth-paltrow-on-goop-we-disagree-with-pseudoscience-claimsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window