WW1 footage transformed into colour

Peter Jackson: World War One footage brought to life by Lord of the Rings director
Silent film footage from World War One has been painstakingly restored for a new documentary by Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson.
The archive footage has been combined with original interviews with soldiers who fought in the war.
They Shall Not Grow Old is being released in UK cinemas on 16 October to mark 100 years since the end of the conflict.
09 Oct 2018
