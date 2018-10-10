Strictly's Seann Walsh: 'We made a huge mistake'

Media player
Strictly's Seann and Katya sorry for 'huge mistake'
Strictly Come Dancing partners Seann Walsh and Katya Jones have apologised on It Takes Two after they were caught kissing in public.
At the time of the kiss, Walsh had a long-term girlfriend, Rebecca Humphries, while Jones is married to Strictly professional Neil Jones.
10 Oct 2018
