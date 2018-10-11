Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet BTS backstage at their first UK show
K-pop sensation BTS has arrived in the UK for two days only, on their Love Yourself world tour.
The BBC's Sophie van Brugen met up with them to find out why their fans (who call themselves the Army) adore them so much.
-
11 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window