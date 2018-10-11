Steve McQueen: Why Widows connected with me
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Director Steve McQueen: Why I chose to remake 1980s TV hit Widows

Widows was a massive hit for writer Lynda La Plante when it was first shown on British television in 1983.

It has now been remade for the big screen and relocated to America, by 12 Years A Slave director Steve McQueen.

  • 11 Oct 2018
Go to next video: 'Reflecting all of our futures'