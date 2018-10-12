Media player
Islamic world's diverse art and culture at British Museum
A new gallery at the British Museum will feature artefacts and objects from the Islamic World.
Items from the 7th Century to the present day will be on display showcasing how different cultures thrived within Islamic societies.
-
12 Oct 2018
