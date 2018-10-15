Presenters reunited as Blue Peter turns 60
Blue Peter: Former hosts celebrate 60th birthday of TV series

The One Show gathered five former Blue Peter presenters to mark the 60th birthday of the BBC children's TV series.

Konnie Huq, Sarah Greene, Mark Curry, Simon Thomas and The One Show host Matt Baker reminisced about their stints presenting the programme.

