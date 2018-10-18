Story of a pioneering female film director

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Guy-Blache: The untold story of first female film director
Hollywood actress Jodie Foster has narrated a documentary paying tribute to Alice Guy-Blache who is credited with being the world’s first female film director.
Blache made her first movie in 1896 and was subsequently involved in the production of some 1,000 films from shorts to features.
BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.
-
18 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-45878334/guy-blache-the-untold-story-of-first-female-film-directorRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window