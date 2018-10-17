Prince joins Peter Jackson for WW1 premiere
Peter Jackson: Lord of Rings director's WW1 movie They Shall Not Grow Old opens

Prince William has joined Peter Jackson at the London premiere of They Shall Not Grow Old.

The Lord of the Rings director painstakingly restored silent film footage from World War One, turning black and white film into colour.

