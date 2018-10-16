Moment Milkman author wins Man Booker prize
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Anna Burns wins Man Booker prize for Milkman

Anna Burns has won this year's Man Booker Prize with her book Milkman.

The book, set in an unnamed Northern Irish city during the Troubles, is a coming-of-age story about a young girl's affair with a married man.

Burns is the first author from Northern Ireland to win in the Man Booker and will receive £50,000 in prize money.

The judges said Milkman was "simply marvellous".

  • 16 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Presenters reunited as Blue Peter turns 60