U2’s ground-breaking stage
U2's Experience and Innocence tour features a double-sided, 30 metre-long LED video screen, which the band can climb inside to add new dimensions to their performance. Bassist Adam Clayton gave BBC Music Reporter Mark Savage a tour of the technology.
-
18 Oct 2018
