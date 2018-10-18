U2’s ground-breaking stage
U2's Experience and Innocence tour features a double-sided, 30 metre-long LED video screen, which the band can climb inside to add new dimensions to their performance. Bassist Adam Clayton gave BBC Music Reporter Mark Savage a tour of the technology.

  • 18 Oct 2018
