Tina Turner from hardship to happiness
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tina Turner from hardship to happiness

Tina Turner's latest book, My Love Story, reveals the abuse suffered at the hands of Ike Turner, and how she found happiness later in life.

She spoke to the BBC's Will Gompertz and tried to teach him how to dance...

  • 19 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Soul Sister: The Tina Turner musical