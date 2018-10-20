Deaf dancers seek to change perceptions
Video

Deaf dance troupe House of Krip seek to change perceptions

A deaf vogue dance troupe is seeking to change perceptions of deaf and disabled people in society.

Members have adapted the rhythms to suit their usage of British Sign Language.

Using innovative style, the troupe is competing at the Unlimited ball at London's Southbank Centre, which will feature art for and by disabled people.

