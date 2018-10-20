Deaf dancers seek to change perceptions

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Deaf dance troupe House of Krip seek to change perceptions
A deaf vogue dance troupe is seeking to change perceptions of deaf and disabled people in society.
Members have adapted the rhythms to suit their usage of British Sign Language.
Using innovative style, the troupe is competing at the Unlimited ball at London's Southbank Centre, which will feature art for and by disabled people.
-
20 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-45917010/deaf-dance-troupe-house-of-krip-seek-to-change-perceptionsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window