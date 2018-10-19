Cardi B hands out free winter coats
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cardi B hands out free winter coats in Brooklyn

Cardi B handed out free winter coats and trainers in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday.

The singer and rapper, who is from the Bronx, was faced with crowds of fans who had queued for hours for the clothing, as well as selfies with the star.

New York has had particularly cold temperatures this week.

"You gotta support the ppl who supported you", Cardi B said during the handout.

  • 19 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Cardi B and Nicki Minaj in NY scuffle