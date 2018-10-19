Media player
Cardi B hands out free winter coats in Brooklyn
Cardi B handed out free winter coats and trainers in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday.
The singer and rapper, who is from the Bronx, was faced with crowds of fans who had queued for hours for the clothing, as well as selfies with the star.
New York has had particularly cold temperatures this week.
"You gotta support the ppl who supported you", Cardi B said during the handout.
19 Oct 2018
