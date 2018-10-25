Film: Can You Ever Forgive Me? reviewed
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Can You Ever Forgive Me? McCarthy on role in new film

In Can You Ever Forgive Me? Hollywood actress Melissa McCarthy plays a real-life down on her luck author who in the 1990s forged letters from celebrity figures which she sold to bookstores to make money.

It is being widely predicted that McCarthy’s performance will bring her an Oscar nomination.

BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.

  • 25 Oct 2018
Go to next video: 'Men took credit for what she did'