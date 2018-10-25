Richard Ashcroft leaps over Breakfast sofa
Video

Former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft leaps over TV sofa

Richard Ashcroft surprised BBC Breakfast presenters Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty when he climbed over the BBC Breakfast sofa.

  • 25 Oct 2018
