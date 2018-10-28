'The material tells you what to do'

Video

For the first time in the UK, major works by textile artist Anni Albers will go on display at Tate Modern in London.

The exhibition 'Anni Albers' includes some of her 'pictorial weavings' - abstract textiles that hang on the wall like paintings.

Contemporary weaver Ismini Samanidou, who completed a residency at the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation, has just restored Anni Albers' personal looms.

Excerpt from a forthcoming documentary on Anni Albers airing on BBC4 in 2019.

