The Little Drummer Girl star on new role

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Star of new John Le Carré adaptation speaks about role
British actress Florence Pugh talks about her lead role in the new six-part BBC One spy drama from the makers of The Night Manager.
Based on the book by John Le Carré, The Little Drummer Girl is the only one of his spy novels to feature a female lead protagonist.
-
27 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-45999470/star-of-new-john-le-carr-adaptation-speaks-about-roleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window