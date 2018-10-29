Tilda: I feel Scottish not British
Video

Tilda Swinton on why she feels Scottish rather than British

Tilda Swinton, who stars in the new film drama Suspiria, explains why she feels Scottish but not British.

"I don't quite believe the word British," says the Oscar-winning actress, who is also known for We Need to Talk About Kevin and Doctor Strange.

  • 29 Oct 2018
