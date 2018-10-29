Tilda: I feel Scottish not British

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tilda Swinton on why she feels Scottish rather than British
Tilda Swinton, who stars in the new film drama Suspiria, explains why she feels Scottish but not British.
"I don't quite believe the word British," says the Oscar-winning actress, who is also known for We Need to Talk About Kevin and Doctor Strange.
29 Oct 2018
