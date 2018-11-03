Making a pointe of diversity

Media player
Video
Ballet Black help create shoes for non-white dancers
Pointe shoes in brown and bronze shades are being made in the UK for the first time.
Ballet Black, whose dancers are all of black and Asian descent have worked alongside shoe manufacturer Freed to create the new shoes.
Dancers Cira Robinson and Marie Astrid Mence spoke to the BBC about what it means to them during rehearsals for their latest show.
Produced by Fatma Wardy, Emily Wolstencroft, Rob Taylor and Claudia Redmond.
03 Nov 2018
