Corrie star gets emotional about mini-stroke
Actor Charles Lawson knew something was wrong when he suddenly had problems with his vision and hearing one night while performing on stage.

He was playing Ian Rankin's Rebus in Edinburgh, and found out later that he had suffered a mini-stroke. He told BBC Breakfast what happened.

  • 30 Oct 2018