The 94-year-old photographer

Dorothy Bohm's display at Victoria and Albert Museum
A display at the Victoria and Albert Museum will showcase the work of 94-year-old photographer, Dorothy Bohm.
Well known for her street photography and unstaged pictures, she’s has been taking photos for more than 70 years.
01 Nov 2018
