Boy Erased: ‘Gay conversion therapy’
Boy Erased: Real life story of ‘gay conversion therapy’

The controversial practice of “gay conversion therapy” - the forced efforts to change someone’s sexual orientation - is the subject of new Hollywood film, Boy Erased.

The film stars Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe and Lucas Hedges and is based on the memoir drawn from the real experiences of Garrard Conley.

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

Boy Erased author Garrard Conley on surviving 'gay conversion therapy'

  • 01 Nov 2018
