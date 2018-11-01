Celebrities dress up for Halloween

Media player
Halloween 2018: Celebrities show off costumes for the cameras
Celebrities have put on their best fancy dress costumes to attend model Heidi Klum's legendary Halloween Party in New York.
Jessica Rabbit, Michael Jackson's Thriller look and a gorilla are among Klum's past looks.
Other people dressed up as celebrities in separate parades in the United States.
01 Nov 2018
