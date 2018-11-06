Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Flintoff: Top Gear 'like getting picked for England'
Andrew Flintoff has told BBC Radio 5 Live that he 'can't wait' to start presenting on Top Gear.
Speaking to Robbie Savage and Matthew Syed, the former England cricket captain said the emotion of finding out he'd been chosen was like 'getting the call to be picked for England'.
Listen to the latest episode of Flintoff, Savage and the Ping Pong Guy.
-
06 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-46110075/flintoff-top-gear-like-getting-picked-for-englandRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window