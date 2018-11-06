Top Gear presenting role 'like getting the call to be picked for England' - Flintoff
Andrew Flintoff has told BBC Radio 5 Live that he 'can't wait' to start presenting on Top Gear.

Speaking to Robbie Savage and Matthew Syed, the former England cricket captain said the emotion of finding out he'd been chosen was like 'getting the call to be picked for England'.

