Simon Thomas reveals he is in a new relationship.
Former Sky Sports presenter Simon Thomas has told BBC Radio 5 Live that he is in the early stages of a new relationship.

Simon’s wife Gemma passed away in November 2017, just three days after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.

Speaking to Anna Foster, Simon said his late wife will never be replaced.

  • 06 Nov 2018
